Indira Krishna talks about choosing kindness and embracing self-worth without seeking external validation

Mumbai, Oct 14 Veteran actress Indira Krishna emphasized the importance of choosing kindness over simply being nice.

In her latest post on Instagram, she encourages embracing self-worth and confidence without seeking validation from others. Indira, on, Tuesday, posted an image of herself and captioned it, “It’s true they say that how much ever nice u would be tested more ..The word nice is pretty complicated and I like to kp myself not nice but kind..Kind is the new color ,and it comes with a lot of pride. Now that's the catch that I really nd no validation on this ..But let me do that kindly. #actress#mychoicesfirst#bekind.”

In the candid click, the actress is seen flaunting her radiant smile while posing for the camera.

On the professional front, Indira Krishna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, “Jatadhara.” Last month, she penned a note where she described her experience shooting for the Telugu film as an “exciting journey.” Sharing a series of her photos, Indira wrote, “Its bn a very exciting journey shooting fr the telegu film Jatadhaara releasing on Nov 7th 2025 by the grace of Mahadev. I absolutely enjoyed this schedule shooting at mt.abu with the wonderful unit.explored the language and people. This wouldn't hv bn without @pprernaarora who trusted me fr this character DEVI effortlessly. I want to thank you dear prerna to get the best out of me.Thank u @bhavinigoswami_ to coordinate and kp me so comfortable.”(sic)

In one of the images, Indira was seen having a candid conversation with Sonakshi Sinha.

On a related note, “Jatadhara” also stars Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 7. Produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the film is directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan.

The upcoming actioner also stars Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The film will release in both Telugu and Hindi.

