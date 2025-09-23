Indira Krishnan: Over the years, I’ve been extremely selective about the roles I take on

Mumbai, Sep 23 Actress Indira Krishnan, who will be seen in the upcoming fiction drama Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, has spoken about coming back after such a long gap to the channel and added that she has been extremely selective about the roles she takes on.

Featuring Shubhangi Latkar in the role of Ganga Mai, the show captures the inspiring journey of a single mother woman, who chooses to raise her three daughters with strength, dignity, and compassion.The show consists Sheizaan Khan, Srishti Jain, Amandeep Sidhu, Vaishnavi Prajapati.

Indira said, “Zee TV has always held a very special place in my heart. My journey with the channel began with ‘Manzilein Apni Apni’ and later continued with ‘Afsar Bitiya’. Coming back after such a long gap truly feels like a homecoming.”

“Over the years, I’ve been extremely selective about the roles I take on, as I believe every character should leave a lasting impression on the audience,” she added.

As per a statement describing her role, Indira steps into the role of Duragawati, Siddhant’s mother. An authoritative and formidable woman in the male-dominated profession of money lending, she commands both respect and fear in her community.

Known for her uncompromising righteousness, she refuses to bow down in front of wrong, even if her decisions come at the cost of her children’s happiness. Sharp, observant, and a quick decision-maker, she embodies strength and justice on the outside, while on the inside, she leaves no stone unturned to show up for her family.

She added: “What instantly drew me to Duragawati in Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan is the strength, complexity, and multiple shades she carries. On one hand, she is authoritative, fearless, and righteous in a male-dominated world.”

Indira said: “On the other hand, she is a deeply nurturing woman who shoulders her family’s responsibilities with love and care. Portraying such a layered character is both a challenge and a joy for an actor, and I am truly excited for the audience to witness this journey.”

The show “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” will start airing from September 22 on Zee TV.

