Indore NGO donates clothes to Ranveer Singh after his controversial nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh is making headlines after his controversial nude photoshoot for a magazine cover. Protests are being held and several FIRs have also been lodged around the country against the actor for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account and allegedly 'hurting women's sentiments'.

A clothes donation drive is being held for Ranveer Singh in Indore , #PoojaMeriJaan Mick Slept #VikrantRona Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/3sbAWIbGsf — Amrita Singh (@AmritaS98521442) July 26, 2022

The 'Padmaavat' actor is being brutally trolled on social media and now an NGO in Indore has opposed his photoshoot by organising a cloth donation drive for him. Neki Ki Deewar', a social organisation, collected old clothes from people in an attempt to donate them to Ranveer Singh. A video of the NGO collecting the clothes is also doing the rounds on social media. The protesters have kept a box and put up a banner which reads, "Mere Swachh Indore Ne Thana Hai, Desh Se Mansik Kachra Bhi Hatana Hai (Indore has decided to remove mental waste from the country)."

