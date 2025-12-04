Indraxi Kanjilal: Excessive Use Makes Social Media Dull and Predictable

Indraxi Kanjilal, who was last seen in Pushpa Impossible, feels that the audiences are beginning to lose interest in social media because of how repetitive and predictable the content has become. She said, “When you excessively use something, it is obviously going to be repetitive and predictable at some point in time. I remember scrolling through social media for so long. But right now, I'm just not interested in scrolling through anymore because I know what most of the stuff is going to be like. But it is very informative sometimes. So, I'm glad about that.” She also stressed that scrolling through social media can be exhausting. She said, “Because when the same stuff is coming to you again and again, then at some point you're meant to get tired and exhausted.” And she mentioned that she doesn’t see social media as a space for genuine connection. She added, “There are social media platforms where you can find genuine connections, maybe, but I myself as a person have never found any kind of, like, genuine connections through social media.”

And she has never felt the pressure to follow trends. She said, “I’m not someone who would be pressured into doing anything. If I find it fun, if I like it, then only I do it. I never do anything just to stay visible. I do everything that is fun to me. I've never felt obligated to do anything ever. I've always tried to make it fun and acceptable for me because I am the most important person for me. So I try to make myself comfortable all the time.” Indraxi stressed that social media was never about originality but rather about having fun. She said, “Social media is all about fun and entertainment and less about originality because originality has never been a part of it. I mean, there have always been trends on social media, and trends are always followed in the same repetitive and predictable way. But at the same time there is so much more creative and good content as well; it is less in quantity, but the quality is great. I think after a while this kind of content will be floating around more, which is like it's a future.”

She also feels that the algorithm is to be blamed for the repetitive content. She added, "I can't be a hypocrite and say that I'm still on social media and still blaming the algorithm or this or that. I don't complain about everything on social media other than the fact that creepy men get too many opportunities on social media. If they were off social media, it would be a good place. It would be a good place.” For her, social media is about being herself. She said, “Whenever I post something, I always try to post about my happy space. I mean, everything that I post, you can see me as a happy person. My social media is authentically me, and that's it. Creativity is something that you do when you have a lot of free time and you try to be creative on social media, but most of the time I keep myself busy. I am an actress, and I have tons of things to do in my life. I’m also a student, so I have to study, so I don't have that kind of free time. I don't have time to experiment or be creative on social media, so I just keep it genuine.” She believes social media in the future will be a safer space for its users. “I think that social media would learn from its mistakes or whatever can be corrected, and it could be a safer space in the future. I think we are heading towards a digital detox era,” Indraxi ended.