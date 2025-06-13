Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, passes away

New Delhi [India], June 13 : Indian automotive industry leader and Chairman of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur, breathed his last on Thursday. He was in his 50s.

Confirming his demise, business consultant Suhel Seth toldthat Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.

Suhel also shared this unfortunate news on his X handle.

"Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar...Om Shanti," he posted.

Sunjay was actor Karisma Kapoor's former husband. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

Just a few hours before his demise, Sunjay had expressed grief over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash," Sunjay's last post on X read.

Many netizens expressed shock in the comment section.

"Life is goddamn uncertain," a social media user wrote on X.

"Life is unpredictable Few hours ago you were praying for others and now everyone is praying for you," another social media user commented.

An official statement regarding his demise from his family and company is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor