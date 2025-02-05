Industry Insiders Call Aamir Khan To Express Admiration for Junaid", Ahead of Loveyapa Release

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Loveyapa has been among the most highly anticipated films, with audiences eagerly awaiting the theatrical debut of the two promising actors. Centered around modern love and relationships, the film has generated significant buzz. Following Junaid’s critically acclaimed performance in Maharaj, fans are eager to see him grace the big screen again.

Ahead of its release, several exclusive screenings of Loveyapa are being held, and industry insiders have been raving about Junaid’s portrayal of Gaurav. According to a reliable source, industry programmers who attended the screenings have personally reached out to Aamir Khan, lauding Junaid’s stellar performance and remarkable screen presence. "After watching Loveyapa, several programmers have called Aamir Khan to express their admiration for Junaid’s portrayal of Gaurav. They have commended his compelling performance, natural screen presence, and the depth he brings to the character," the source revealed.

The excitement surrounding the film soared after the release of its trailer and chart-topping tracks like Rehna Kol, Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si, and the soulful title song. Audiences are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the fresh pairing of Junaid and Khushi, alongside a heartfelt narrative filled with romance, drama, and captivating music.

