Influencer Faisal Shaikh Warns Fans About Fake Twitter Account Trying to Deceive

Fake accounts of celebrities are pretty normal, and they often try to deceive their fans. Many actors have come forward from time to time to inform fans about their fake accounts. Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Faisu, who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, informed fans about a sinister impersonation scam targeting his fans.

Faisal exposed a fraudulent Twitter account falsely claiming to represent him, spreading misinformation and attempting to deceive followers. He warned his fans on social media that the impersonator tried to scam him for money when he reached out. In response to the fake account's actions, Mr. Faisu decided to pursue legal action and filed a police complaint.

Through his Instagram stories, Faisal detailed the incident and urged his followers to report the fake account. In a statement, he clarified, "I have only one official Twitter account with about 12,000 unverified followers. While I'm not very active on the platform, I want to assure fans that any information from the impersonator's account is false."

He encouraged his supporters to report the fake account, stating, "Your help in getting this account taken down is greatly appreciated. I'm committed to protecting my fans from such deceitful activities." As the social media sensation seeks justice, his fans remain vigilant and ready to support him against online impersonation.