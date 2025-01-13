Inside Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani's Goa wedding celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : Actor Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now married. The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa surrounded by close friends and family.

For her special day, Alekha wore a stunning white gown with a veil, while Aadar looked dapper in a grey suit. The couple shared glimpses of their intimate wedding on Instagram Stories, including a tender hug and their first kiss as husband and wife.

Karisma Kapoor, who attended the wedding took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of the couple with the caption, "Celebrating Alekha and Aadar." She also posted a picture of Aadar sporting a jacket with "Vows and Vibes" written on it.

Neetu Kapoor also shared a family portrait from the wedding on her Instagram Stories.

The couple's roka ceremony took in November last year which was attended by several celebs from B-town including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.

Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with an adorable proposal by the sea.

Jain shared intimate pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding Advani's hand in a picturesque beach setting.

Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year.

Aadar Jain, who debuted in Bollywood with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, was last seen in 'Hello Charlie.'

