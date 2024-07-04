Inside pics of Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant 'Mosalu' ceremony

Ahead of their big fat wedding, stunning visuals from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Mosalu' ceremony have been released. The family organised the spectacular event at their Mumbai residence, Antilia. Visuals from the event show stunning decorations and happy moments shared by the family.

Antilia was beautifully adorned with colourful lights, flowers, and golden decorations. The bright colours and sparkling lights created a festive and joyful atmosphere, making the ceremony even more special. Mosalu is a special ceremony in Gujarati culture that happens a few days before the wedding.

During this event, Nita Ambani's family, including her mother Purnima Dalal and her sister Mamta Dalal, came to bless the couple with gifts and good wishes. This tradition shows the love and support from the groom's mother's side of the family. Anant's uncles and their families gave him and Radhika 'Mameru,' which are traditional gifts like clothes, jewellery, and sweets. Radhika's uncle also gave her sweets and gifts, adding to the happy occasion. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and their childrenAkash, Shloka, Isha, and Anand Piramalwere all there, sharing in the couple's happiness.

Radhika looked stunning as always in a beautifully embroidered lehenga. She accessorised her appearance with traditional jhumkas, maang-teeka, and neckpiece. The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. A highlight of the Ambani family's wedding plans includes a chaat stall from the famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi.

As part of the wedding festivities, Reliance Foundation founder and chairman Nita Ambani visited Varanasi last month to seek blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple where she personally invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, after sampling various chaats at his establishment. As part of the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Mukesh and Nita Ambani organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

Recently, the wedding invitation went viral offering a glimpse into the preparations for the high-profile event. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.' Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families. Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember. Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India.

The three-day extravaganza also featured the world-renowned illusionist David Blaine, who left guests spellbound with his incredible feats. Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, captivating the audience.

