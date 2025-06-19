Inside the Visual World of “It’s Normal”

Prestigious Music is proud to announce the release of "It's Normal," the latest music video from UK-based rising artist Louis Sillou. Released on YouTube and other digital platforms on June 6, the visual piece transcends conventional music videos, delivering a cinematic experience that seamlessly blends emotional storytelling, high fashion, and striking visuals. The video went viral on YouTube within the first week of its release, garnering significant views on digital platforms on the official Louis Sillou YouTube channel. Helmed by director Vidal Quintanar and produced by John Constantine, the video follows a modern narrative of love, ambition, and emotional vulnerability, echoing the introspective and relatable lyrics of the song. Cinematographer Dipen Patel visually sculpted the project with a stylized yet intimate approach, creating an elegant visual tone that captures the complexity of the song's emotional landscape.

Shot across multiple high-impact locations—including a private jet hangar, a luxury pool party, and a grand estate—the video features dynamic set pieces with ensemble casts, immersive lighting design, and bold fashion styling by Manemi. John Constantine, whose expertise spans immersive cinema and digital media, oversaw the production from start to finish, managing locations, scheduling, and creative execution. His collaboration with Patel ensured that each location, despite its uniqueness, felt like part of a unified world, visually and emotionally. Executive Producer Manuel Milla played a crucial role in bringing this ambitious vision to life under the Prestigious Music label. By assembling a diverse array of creative talent, Milla helped transform a bold artistic concept into a polished, high-production-value release.

Patel utilized the RED cinema camera system alongside a carefully curated lens package to deliver vibrant, warm tones that supported the lyrical message. In addition to cinematography, he also handled editing and color grading, selecting a rich color palette that featured blends of blue, green, and warm highlights to reflect the shifting moods of the narrative. One of the video's more challenging elements included capturing ensemble scenes featuring a dozen-plus characters at once, particularly during the pool party sequence. Through meticulous coordination between the camera and lighting departments, the team executed every scene according to a detailed storyboard, elevating the production's overall impact.

"It's Normal" tells the story of a charismatic protagonist—played by Sillou himself—who finds himself drawn to a powerful, business-minded woman. As the narrative unfolds, themes of vulnerability, attraction, and emotional honesty emerge. Lines like "Got a nickname on your phone when I'm calling—it's normal" and "All in the moment I'm focused, I swear she such a badina" ground the story in raw emotion, making the lyrics instantly relatable. Key lyrics such as "Got a nickname on your phone when I'm calling – it's normal" and "All in the moment I'm focused" have already resonated with audiences, with the video gaining traction for its emotional depth and high production value.

The climax of "It's Normal" offers a moment of stillness and self-reflection, set against golden, cinematic lighting. The narrative concludes not with resolution but with openness—mirroring the core theme of the song: that embracing emotion, even when it's messy, is entirely normal. Released on June 6, 2025, via YouTube, "It's Normal" has quickly garnered praise for its sophisticated direction, compelling performances, and impeccable production design. With this release, Louis Sillou, Vidal Quintanar, Dipen Patel, John Constantine, and Manuel Milla have collectively redefined the modern music video, blurring the lines between film and music to deliver a visually poetic and emotionally charged experience.