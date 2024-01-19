"Inspired by emotions of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan": Adarsh Gourav on his new single 'Kho Gaye'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 : Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is receiving appreciation for his performance in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', showcased his musical talent with a song inspired by the film which is titled 'Kho Gaye'.

'Kho Gaye' is a collaboration with a talented trio of composers, including RUUH, Adarsh himself, and JOH. The soulful rendition is brought to life by Adarsh's enchanting vocals and features a musical composition that seamlessly intertwines various layers of emotion.

The single, produced by RUUH and JOH, boasts poignant lyrics penned by Smriti Bhoker.

This isn't the first time Adarsh has showcased his musical talents. His previous collaborations, including a cover of the song 'Teri Baatein' which was another cover of the song from 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', has already garnered over a million views on Instagram.

Talking about his song, Adarsh said, "Creating 'Kho Gaye' has been rewarding for me as an artist and the song is close to my heart, inspired by the emotions of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.' It's a testament to the seamless blend of storytelling through both acting and music. Collaborating with incredible talents like RUUH, JOH, and Smriti Bhoker has made this experience truly magical. I hope this song resonates with everyone as much as it did with us".

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Apart from Adarsh Gourav, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

