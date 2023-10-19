"Inspired by million true stories, based on true story": Vikrant Massey on his upcoming film '12th Fail'

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 19 : The promotions for actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar's starrer '12Th Fail' are going on in full swing. On Thursday, the duo visited Patna for the teaser screening at Hotel Maurya.

Talking to ANI, Vikrant said, "The story is inspired by a million stories and based on a true story, The film comes under the Drama genre and people will inspired by the movie."

He added, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film."

Talking about his character in the film, Vikrant said, "The role was very challenging. I have to lose weight and darken my skin because it covers the period of 9 to 10 years."

Medha also toand said, "The role was challenging because the movie is very emotionally demanding."

Talking about director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Medha said, "He is an absolute genius and when you work with a genius, you have to give your best performance as he will expect you the same."

Recently, makers of '12th Fail' unveiled the 'Restart' track on Wednesday.

The anthem eloquently captures the spirit of the youngsters as well as their goals and reflects the film's theme of never losing hope but always starting over.

Shaan performs the cheerful song. Intriguingly, the song marks the vocal debut of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Swanand Kirkire wrote the whimsical and encouraging lyrics, which were composed by Shantanu Moitra.

'12th Fail' is helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The filmmaker shot a major chunk of the film's portion in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. As seen in the BTS video, more than 5,000 people gathered to be part of the shoot.

The film tells the real-life story of millions of students, and to keep the context and theme of the film connected to the film's subject, the makers have gone out of their way. The film also draws inspiration from millions of true stories of students attempting the world's toughest civil service competitive exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connect when it comes out in theatres."

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Kangana Ranaut's next 'Tejas'.

