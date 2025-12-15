"Inspired millions through sheer hard work and humility": Randeep Hooda honours John Cena's WWE legacy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : Joining in the line of tributes, honouring WWE icon John Cena, actor Randeep Hooda has penned a heartwarming note for the legend.

Taking to his social media handles, Randeep shared a post to honour Cena as he wrote, "Working with @JohnCena showed me the man behind the icon, disciplined, grounded, and generous at heart. From the @WWE ring to the big screen, he's inspired millions through sheer hard work and humility."

Working with @JohnCena showed me the man behind the icon, disciplined, grounded, and generous at heart. From the @WWE ring to the big screen, he’s inspired millions through sheer hard work and humility. From 8 to 80, across all genders and walks of life, his fanbase speaks… pic.twitter.com/JEDcaHTF02 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 15, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Describing Cena's WWE journey as a "celebration of an incredible legacy", the actor added, "From 8 to 80, across all genders and walks of life, his fanbase speaks volumes about the kind of impact he's had. As he steps away from WWE, this is not an end but a celebration of an incredible legacy. Salute to a true legend."

A record-breaking 17-time world champion, John Cena concluded his illustrious professional wrestling career of over two decades after the 'Saturday Night's Main Event' in Washington, DC.

Incidentally, Randeep Hooda is reportedly set to share the screen with the wrestling legend in Sam Hargrave's upcoming film, 'Matchbox'.

In January this year, Hooda teamed up with Hargrave for the second time for the upcoming Apple Original Films' action thriller, Variety reported.

The live-action film, which is inspired by Mattel's popular Matchbox toy vehicle line, will also feature Hollywood stars Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson. Production is currently underway in Budapest, according to Variety.

The film is directed by the 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Extraction 2' fame director Hargrave and is written by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper. It is being produced by Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, along with Mattel Films' Don Granger and Robbie Brenner.

'Matchbox' is the story of a group of childhood friends who reunite to stop a global disaster while rediscovering their bond. The movie is based on the iconic Matchbox car line, which originated in 1953 when Jack Odell created a toy small enough to fit in a matchbox for his daughter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor