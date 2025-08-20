Intense Look to Massy Dialogues: 5 Reasons Why Ram Charan Starrer Peddi Glimpse Has Set the Internet on Fire

Ever since Ram Charan announced Peddi, it has gained significant buzz among his fans, and the recently released first shot glimpse has amped up the excitement manifold. Whether it’s the intense dialogue delivery or Ram’s offbeat, rugged look, Peddi has sureshot set the internet on fire! Here’s how:

Ram Charan’s intense look:

Ram Charan is seen in a never-seen-before rural rugged look, with disheveled hair, an untamed beard, and an added drama of the nosepiece. The first shot glimpse shows Ram Charan smoking a cigar and delivering dialogue in Vizianagaram slang - something that the actor is doing for the first time!

Rustic setting and powerful background score:

Peddi is set against a rustic rural backdrop and is packed with regional flavour. The appeal of its raw background is elevated by a powerful background score. The music is crafted by the iconic A.R. Rahman, whereas the lyricists are Anantha Sriram and Balaji, and the classic score mix is designed by Suresh Permal.

Hints of a gripping storyline:

The recently released first shot glimpse offered a banger sneak peek into Peddi's gripping storyline. It introduces Ram Charan in a rustic rural avatar, who is keen on making his life meaningful and creating something impactful. This thought is elevated by Ram's hard-hitting dialogue delivery and is boosted when he steps foot into the cricket ground.

Massy dialogues and screen presence:

Known for his undeniable screen presence, Ram Charan maintains the graph of keeping the audience's attention hooked to the screens yet again. The frame begins with Ram Charan, who delivers a classic dialogue in his signature style and swag, and adds curiosity to the narrative as he hits the ball out of the park at the cricket ground.

Cinematic style is reminiscent of South classics:

South Films are celebrated for delivering high-octane massy films, and Ram Charan's Peddi is here to prove just that! The film boasts swag-filled dialogues delivered by the 'RRR' actor in his iconic style. It also carries pumped-up action sequences that promise to give a rush of adrenaline, and lastly, the dramatic element backed by an engaging storyline that is sure to plaster 'blockbuster' all across Peddi once it releases on the big screens.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ram Charan. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026, falling just in time with Ram Charan's birthday.