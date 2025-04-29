International Dance Day 2025 : When Bollywood's Young Divas Shanaya Kapoor, Rasha Thadani Let Their Hair Down

On International Dance Day, our feeds were nothing short of a virtual stage, and leading the celebration were some of Bollywood's most vibrant performers. Each of them brought their unique flair, groove, and spirit to the spotlight, making us want to get up and join the rhythm. Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram with her signature effortless energy, blending grace and sass in a performance that screamed Gen Z glam.

Whether it's her twirls or her powerful moves, Shanaya proves yet again why she's on every choreographer's radar.



Rasha Thadani, known for her raw charm and natural screen presence, let loose with a casual, high-on-vibe dance reel that radiated fun and freedom. Her moves had an authentic, unfiltered edge, showing that for her, dance is as much about feeling as it is about form.



Pratibha Ranta brought out the drama and dynamics, commanding the screen with emotive steps and fierce transitions. Her reel was a celebration of confidence, feminine power, and fluidity all at once.

Nitisha Goel, on the other hand, served up a performance that was cool, clean, and catchy. With a freshness that blends classical elements with street groove, her reel showcased just how versatile young talent in the industry can be.

And how could we not talk about Kriti Sanon? The queen of balance—between commercial stardom and artistic authenticity—Kriti lit up our screens with a fiery routine. Her powerful movements, expressive face, and commanding presence reminded everyone that she’s not just a phenomenal actor, but a trained dancer who knows how to own the stage.

