International Emmy 2025 nominations full list: 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' 'Ludwig' earn nods

New York [US], September 26 : The International Emmy Awards announced their nominations on Thursday, September 25, marking a record-setting year with 64 nominees across 16 categories from 26 countries.

Among the big-ticket nominations is India's 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' which stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around the story of Punjab's late folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the "Elvis of Punjab." The film is nominated in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category, while Dosanjh himself has received a nomination for Best Actor.

Other major titles in the running include the BBC crime-comedy 'Ludwig,' which secured nominations for Best Comedy and Best Actor for David Mitchell, and 'Rivals' from the United Kingdom, which is nominated in Best Drama.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Big Brother: Canada - Season 12

Insight Productions

Canada

Love is Blind: Habibi

Imagic / Netflix

United Arab Emirates

?Quien es la Mascara? - Season 6 [The Masked Singer]

TelevisaUnivision / Endemol Shine Boomdog

Mexico

Shaolin Heroes

Metronome Productions / Banijay / TV 2 Danmark

Denmark

Short-Form Series

Beyond Dancing

Radio Television Hong Kong

Hong Kong SAR, China

La mediatrice [The Mediator]

KOTV

Canada

My Dead Mom

LoCo Motion Pictures

Canada

Todo se Transforma - Season 4 [Change is Everything]

Warner Bros. Discovery / Buffalo Producciones

Argentina

Sports Documentary

Argentina '78

Disney+ Original Productions / Pampa Films

Argentina

Chasing the Sun 2

T+W

South Africa

It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football

You First Originals

Spain

Sven

Whisper / Up & Away Film Entertainment / Prime Video

United Kingdom

Telenovela

Deha [The Good & The Bad]

Ay Yapim

Turkiye

Mania de Voce [Crazy About You]

TV Globo

Brazil

Regreso a Las Sabinas [Return to Las Sabinas]

Diagonal TV / Disney+

Spain

Valle Salvaje

Studio Canal

Spain

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Amar Singh Chamkila

Window Seat Films / Netflix

India

Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb

Sperl Film

Germany

Lost Boys & Fairies

Duck Soup Films

United Kingdom

Vencer o Morir [Victory or Death]

Amazon MGM Studios / Parox S.A.

Chile

The winners will be revealed on November 24 at a ceremony in New York City.

