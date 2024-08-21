International Emmy Awards 2024: Dr. Annurag Batra hosts India jury in New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 21 Founder of exchange4media and Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld, Dr. Annurag Batra hosted the semi-final round of judging for the International Emmy Awards in New Delhi on August 18.

Batra was recently elected as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS), which is popularly known as Emmys, in June 2024. He now joined an exclusive group of over 900 members from more than 60 countries, representing top leaders in global television and media.

Batra has led a distinguished panel of jurors in New Delhi, including: Savitaraj Hiremath, Founder & CEO of Tandavfilms Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, Rintu Thomas, Director-Producer, Brij Bakshi, Former Director, Doordarshan & Senior Media Sports Professional, Kapil Batra, Filmmaker, Pankaj Saxena, Artistic Director, NFDC, Dr. Bhuvan Lall, Creative Entrepreneur, Filmmaker & Author, Chandramouli Basu, Director-Producer, Sudhir Tandon, Former Additional Director General, Doordarshan.

Founded in 1969, IATAS is a U.S.based non-profit organiation that celebrates excellence in television productions worldwide. It is known for presenting the highly regarded International Emmy Awards, which span 17 categories.

Nathaniel Brendel, Senior Director, Emmy Judging was also present on the occasion.

The Semi-Final round featured a showcase of content from across the globe. The winners will take a step forward to compete in the grand gala, which will take place in New York on November 25.

As Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the exchange4media group, Batra has built a pioneering platform for media professionals, particularly in the digital space. He has also authored numerous pieces on emerging trends within the industry. His forthcoming book-Media Moguls of India, will be released in 2025, offering further insight into the evolving media landscape.

The International Emmy Awards, or International Emmys are presented annually in November in New York City. It attracts over 1,200 television professionals. The first International Emmys ceremony was held in 1973, expanding what was originally a U.S.-only Emmy Award.

