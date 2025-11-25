International Emmy Awards 2025: UK wins big with Best Drama for 'Rivals', Best Comedy for 'Ludwig'; Anna Maxwell Martin and Oriol Pla win Best Actor-Actress

Los Angeles [US], November 25 : The winners of the 53rd International Emmy Awards have been announced, with the UK taking home the most trophies across seven categories.

ITV Studios' 1980s-set dramedy 'Rivals' won the Best Drama award. Featuring actors David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Victoria Smurfit, Alex Hassell, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Emily Atack, and Danny Dyer, the British comedic drama is based on Jilly Cooper's books.

On the other hand, the Best Comedy award went to David Mitchell starrer 'Ludwig'.

It follows a puzzle master (Mitchell), who pretends to be his missing brother, a police detective, to investigate the case of his disappearance. Anna Maxwell Martin is also a part of 'Ludwig'.

Additionally, the UK also picked the trophies for Best Kids Live-Action show for 'Fallen', Best TV Movie/Mini Series for 'Lost Boys and Fairies', Best Documentary for 'Hell Jumper', Current Affairs for 'Dispatch: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza'.

On top of it, the country also took home the Best Performance by an Actress trophy for Anna Maxwell Martin's performance in 'Until I Kill You'.

Among other winners are as follows:

Best Performance by an Actor - Oriol Pla for 'Yo, adicto [I, Addict'

Telenovela - Deha [The Good & The Bad]

Kids: Animation - Bluey

Non-Scripted Entertainment - Shaolin Heroes

News - Gaza, Search for Life

Sports Documentary - It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football

Short-Form Series - La mediatrice [The Mediator]

Arts Programming - Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days

Besides the competitive categories, special honours were also handed out at the ceremony held at the New York Hilton Midtown. Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden received the International Emmy Founders Award, while Brazil's Grupo Globo president João Roberto Marinho received the International Emmy Directorate Award.

