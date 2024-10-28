International Emmy Winner Richie Mehta Named Goodwill Ambassador for ALT EFF 2024

The acclaimed Emmy-winning director Richie Mehta, known for his powerful storytelling and environmental advocacy through projects like Poacher, has been announced as one of the goodwill ambassadors for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2024. The festival, dedicated to raising awareness about sustainability and environmental issues, will run from 22nd November to 8th December this year. Every year, ALT EFF brings in new ambassadors to be the voice of the festival, helping to amplify the message of utilizing cinema as a medium for creating change. In 2023, actress Alia Bhatt was the face of the festival, and this year, Richie Mehta takes on the role of promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness through the lens of filmmaking.

Mehta’s work on Poacher, a gripping series that sheds light on the illegal ivory trade and the poaching of elephants in India, aligns perfectly with the festival's mission. Poacher is an important exposé on the grim realities of wildlife exploitation, a subject that mirrors the themes of ALT EFF in promoting a sustainable future. Speaking about his involvement with the festival, Richie Mehta said "Cinema has the power to educate, inspire, and provoke thought. Festivals like ALT EFF are crucial in ensuring that we as a society confront the environmental challenges we face today. My work on Poacher highlighted the tragic impact of illegal wildlife trade, and through ALT EFF, I hope to further drive conversations around conservation and sustainability."

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival has become an essential platform for showcasing films that address critical environmental issues and promote a greener, more sustainable future. The 2024 edition promises to be another remarkable gathering of filmmakers, activists, and audiences, uniting for the cause of protecting the planet.