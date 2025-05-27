International Film City project in UP moves forward as producer Boney Kapoor submits layout plan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 : Film producer Boney Kapoor's company, Bayview Projects LLP, on Tuesday submitted the detailed layout plan of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dream project, the "International Film City," to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), officials said.

YEIDA will now review the plan, and after giving the necessary approvals, formal construction work of the film city will begin, according to the press note by YEIDA.

The International Film City is planned to be developed over 1,000 acres in Sector-21 along the Yamuna Expressway. The first phase will kick off on 230 acres of land, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,510 crore.

Shailendra Bhatia, OSD of Yamuna Authority (YEIDA), said that on Tuesday, in the presence of various officials, film producer Boney Kapoor, who has taken responsibility for building the Film City, submitted the complete layout plan of the project on behalf of his company.

CEO Arun Veer Singh made it clear that construction will fully follow the agreement, and no changes will be accepted without approval.

He said that Bayview Projects LLP, selected as the highest bidder by offering 18% of gross revenue share, was issued the Letter of Award last year.

As per the press note, separate NOCs for parking, landscaping, and gardening will be required for approvals.

On June 27, 2024, YEIDA and the concessionaire representative Boney Kapoor signed the concession agreement.

As per this, the site's right-of-way was transferred to the concessionaire on February 27, 2025. The master plan of the Film City was approved on January 30, 2025.

The project will be completed in three phases over the next eight years. In the first phase, construction will take place on 230 acres, and in the future, expansion will happen on the remaining 770 acres in phases 2 and 3.

The first 155 acres will be used for building main structures such as film studios, sound stages, post-production units, and a film institute.

Additionally, 75 acres will be developed into a commercial center with retail, offices, and entertainment complexes, but this will start only after the film-related buildings are completed.

Rajiv Arora, GM of Bayview Projects LLP, said construction will begin immediately after all approvals.

He said, "We will build a Film City that will fulfil Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dreams."

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone for the project. The proposed International Film City in Sector 21 is a historic step toward making Uttar Pradesh a national and international film production hub.

It will not only create jobs and attract investment but also promote the state's cultural heritage.

For film lovers and youth, this project will be more than just a job opportunity; it will be a platform to fulfil their dreams.

This project is expected to create about 500,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The upcoming International Film City will include a grand convention center with 10,000 seats, where big film ceremonies and events will take place.

Along with this it will include, a museum based on Indian cinema, a special film festival area, which will have a guest house and an auditorium, separate accommodation facilities for artists, small studio units with different Indian architectural styles, which can be rented for shooting or staying and large sound stages and an underwater shooting studio.

