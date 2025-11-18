International Pop Sensation Lekka to Perform at Indian Sneaker Festival, Says Energy Here is Unmatched

The Indian Sneaker Festival (ISF) is back with one of its biggest line-ups ever, featuring global names like Tyla, KRSNA, Charlotte de Witte, and more. Joining them is one of Indian pop’s most exciting new voices. Lekka. ISF, India’s largest celebration of sneakers, streetwear, music, and youth culture, will take place on 6th–7th December at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai. Lekka has quickly become a powerful presence in Indian pop. Her music blends international pop energy with strong Indian confidence, creating a style that feels modern, bold, and uniquely her own. She first entered the music scene with her English track “Ride”, followed by her Hindi debut “Kaabil-E-Tareef” in 2021. Since then, she has released hit singles like “Kingpin,” “Kaabil-E-Tareef,” and her 2025 debut EP One in a Billion, which features songs such as “Haseena,” "YOLO", “Wet Dream,” and “Light Another One.”

Speaking about performing at ISF and connecting with the Indian audience, Lekka says, “Performing at the Indian Sneaker Festival feels like coming home in the best way. The energy of the Indian audience is unmatched, and sharing my new EP with them makes this moment even more special. I can’t wait to feel that love on stage.”

This year, Lekka will bring her new EP to the ISF stage, performing her latest songs for fans in Mumbai. Lekka represents a new wave of Indian pop artists who sound global while staying true to their roots. With her strong visuals, genre-blending sound, and fearless artistic style, she continues to redefine what it means to be an Indian artist on the world stage.

