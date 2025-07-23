International Pop Star Karol G Praises Uorfi Javed’s Fashion Stints, Latter Reacts ‘The Queen has Spoken’

Uorfi Javed is known for being bold and unapologetic when it comes to her fashion escapades. Time and again, she continues to surprise the audience with her stylish outings, and recently, her unbeatable fashion stints grabbed the attention of the International pop sensation Karol G, who praised Uorfi’s raw fashion choices. Uorfi took to her social media handle to share a screenshot of Karol’s message, which read, “I love the looks you put out always!!!!!!” Reacting to the heartfelt appreciation, Uorfi wrote, “The queen has spoken! ��”

Uorfi’s drive to experiment with her fashion looks has constantly grabbed attention, making her a standout among everyone else. The recent words of appreciation by Karol G further shed light on Uorfi’s unabashed knack for exploring fashion in a broader sense and not just limiting the space to fabrics, patterns, and textures. Recently, Uorfi stunned everyone all over again with the Cinderella effect outfit. She donned a baby-pink coloured gown featuring rotating spirals with 3D birds - creating a fashion statement worth remembering.