International Women's Day 2024 Celebration: Must-Watch Movies and Shows on Women's Day

The new era of storytelling is being frontlined by tales that echo the courage, depth, and valor of the modern woman. The narrative of these women centric stories depict the rise of brave and dynamic female characters that resonate with females across all age groups. This International Women’s Day, get inspired by 5 resilient and enchanting titles on Prime Video that showcase a unique insight into complexities of womanhood depicting courageous paths of women who have triumphed over difficult circumstances to emerge victorious. From Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming historical drama ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ to the crime thriller ‘Hush Hush’, these 5 captivating films and shows make the perfect lineup for a binge watch marathon with your girl gang, this Women’s Day!

Ae Watan Mere Watan (Available: March 21st)

Prime Video’s upcoming original film Ae Watan Mere Watan is set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement featuring Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles, alongside Emraan Hashmi who makes a guest appearance. The historical drama is inspired by real life events and circumstances taking viewers to the pre-independence era where a 22-year-old Usha (played by Sara Ali Khan), a college girl in Bombay, in her pursuit of helping India achieve its freedom, forms an underground radio station that ignites a dynamic movement which forever changes the course of India’s fight for freedom. Releasing 21st March on Prime Video, this inspiring film is a must watch.

Dahaad

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Dahaad is an 8 episode action thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha who made her streaming debut in this series alongside Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. The series follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati who investigates a series of deaths where women are found in public bathrooms. The deaths first appear as suicides but as the investigation progresses, Bhaati realizes that there's a serial killer on the loose. What follows is an intriguing cat and mouse chase that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats as the story unfolds. Sonakshi Sinha’s portrayal of a brave female police officer in this series is noteworthy and received praise from critics and fans.

Big Girls Don’t Cry (Available: March 14th)

Prime Video’s upcoming original Big Girls Don’t Cry is a school drama series created by Nithya Mehra featuring Pooja Bhatt alongside an ensemble cast including Bodhisattva Sharma, Zoya Hussain, Lovleen Misra, Mukul Chaddha, Raima Sen, Dalai, Tenzin Lhakyila, amongst others. The story is set in a girl’s boarding school showcasing the challenges faced by girls through their relentless pursuit of chasing dreams and aspirations, while trying to embrace sisterhood. The series is a must watch as it showcases the coming together of young girls who journey through the adventures of hostel life.

Four More Shots Please! (Available to stream)

One of Prime Video’s most popular franchises, Four More Shots Please! unravels the story of four female friends from different walks of life dealing with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India. The Emmy Awards nominated series stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles depicting the importance of female friendships in navigating through the walks of life.

Hush Hush

With an all female ensemble cast and crew, Hush Hush champions the spirit of womanhood. This 7 episode crime thriller stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna, amongst others and is created by Tanuja Chandra. The series revolves around the lives of five women whose paths intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the facade of their lives. The series thrives on the togetherness of old friends who come together to support one another during difficult times.

While these shows will make a great watch to celebrate Women’s Day, the intriguing array of content in Prime Video’s content library also boasts of international blockbusters. Titles including Fleabag, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Peripheral, amongst others navigate through the journeys of women from different walks of life and are also recommended to watch if you haven’t already, to celebrate this special day.