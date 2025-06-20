International Yoga Day 2025: From Kareena Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs who are strong inspiration to make Yoga part of your healthy lifestyle

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Yoga has numerous physical and mental health benefits, including better posture, flexibility, strength, balance, and body awareness. It is not just meant for fitness, but an essential tool for inner peace and harmony. Recognising its relevance, June 21 is celebrated worldwide as International Yoga Day.

When it comes to leading a healthy lifestyle, Bollywood celebrities also hail yoga, and several of them praise it for improving their physical and mental health.

So, if you are willing to choose a healthy lifestyle and well-being, take inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities who have made it part of their everyday practice to embrace holistic wellness and reduce stress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan turn heads with her gorgeous looks and enviable figure.She an extreme fitness enthusiast, has always been an inspiration to many people who want to live a healthy lifestyle. The mother of two often justifies that age is just a number and she is an inspirtai for others. The 'Crew' actress keep inspiring her fans for adopting Yoga as as a lifetime practice for holistic wellness. She has shared a post practicing Chakrasana, also known as the Wheel Pose, which is good for flexibility, strength, and overall well-being.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5vEEm_SaLa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's love for yoga reflects in her healthy lifestyle.She is a true fitness enthusiast and never misses a chance to share glimpses of her workout routine and often posts videos and pictures of her doing yoga on her social media to motivate fans to roll out their yoga mat.Malaika often impresses everyone with her toned figure and fitness routines, and she gives full credit to Yoga.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DB7rT1MKpmi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Milind Soman

Actor Milind Soman has been a fitness icon for decades now. The model has been always vocal about his belief in a simple and healthy lifestyle and he has redefined fitness at his age which has impressed everyone. He posts videos and pictures of performing Yoga asanas showing his firm belief in it for attaining physical and mental balance. In his post from the recent visit of Maldives with Ankita Konwar, he shared glimpses of his exciting scuba and yoga sessions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ_5hxgSq-g/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Shilpa Shetty

The timeless beauty credits Yoga for her bright skin and toned figure. Shilpa, a yoga enthusiast, frequently posts videos of her yoga regimen on Instagram. She is well-known for promoting yoga as a comprehensive approach to fitness and health. In a video that she shared on her Instagram handle, Shilpa can be seen doing three yoga asanas, namely the Dhanurasana or the Bow Pose; Setu Bandhasana or the Bridge Pose; and Chakrasana or the Wheel Pose.

Karan Singh Grover

For Karan Singh Grover fitness goes beyond just physical training, it's about mental well-being too. While he is well-known for his strength training and cardiovascular routines, he also prioritises yoga in his fitness regimen. Recently, he shared a video of doing headstand and also pointed out the benefits includuding - "calm the mind, alleviate stress and depression, activate the pituitary and pineal glands, stimulate the lymphatic system, strengthen the upper body, spine, and core, enhance lung capacity, stimulate and strengthen abdominal organs, boost digestion, alleviate symptoms of menopause, prevent headache"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DK9ZFEcoaJa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Yoga, an ancient practice with roots in India, has spread beyond geographical and cultural barriers to become a worldwide phenomenon. Yoga is celebrated for its many advantages, including improved physical health, mental clarity, and emotional balance. So, this International Yoga Day, let's turn to yoga and make it part of our fitness regimes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor