Intriguing posters of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal's 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : After the release date announcement, building more excitement among fans, the makers of the romantic thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' unveiled an intriguing new posters.

A while ago, streaming platform Netflix treated fans with posters featuring its lead cast.

The first poster captures Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal, the trio drenched in rain with drops of blood. And also features Vikrant and Taapsee under an umbrella, meanwhile, Sunny is seen holding a rose bouquet in one hand and holding Taapsee's hand.

In the other poster, the roles of Vikrant and Sunny are switched, adding to the theme of pre-requited love.

On Monday, the makers announced the release date of the film.

They shared a teaser video featuring the lead actors, Vikrant, Taapsee and Sunny Kaushal.

"9 August ki Haseen shaam, Dillruba ke naam Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, is out on 9 August, only on Netflix," read the post shared by Netflix, hinting at a direct continuation from where the original film left off.

Earlier in February, the makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' starring Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal unveiled the film's official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the teaser that they captioned, "Rani ki kahaani me pyaar aur pagalpan, dono abhi baaki hain. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is coming soon, only on Netflix!"

The short teaser gives a glimpse into the world of an upcoming sequel with the song 'Ek Haseena Thi' from the cult classic film 'Karz' playing in the background.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead role.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

The film will premiere on Netflix.

