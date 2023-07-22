'Invincible' season 2 teaser trailer unveiled, to release on this date

Washington [US], July 22 : Makers of the critically acclaimed superhero saga series ‘Invincible’ on Saturday unveiled the teaser trailer for the second season.

According to Variety Report, a US-based media house, the second season of the animated superhero series will debut in the first four episodes of the eight-episode season on November 3. The second half of the season will then premiere in early 2024.

News of the upcoming second season was revealed during the series’ San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel, along with a teaser trailer, extended episode clip, and character assets.

Invincible’s SDCC panel featured executive producer and co-creator Robert Kirkman, who also announced a special standalone screening of “Atom Eve,” an origin episode focused on the character, which will premiere globally on Prime Video today as well as a screen at SDCC.

At Comic-Con, Kirkman disclosed that Season 2, which begins immediately after Season 1, will follow the narrative of Angstrom Levy, a new antagonist from the comics who will be voiced by Sterling K. Brown. For Season 2, the show will welcome around twenty new voice performers, including Ben Schwartz, Calista Flockhart, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Tatiana Maslany, and Daveed Diggs, as per Variety.

Addressing the wait for season 2, Kirkman said, “This is an extremely complicated show. It’s an hour-long animated series. There are so many characters and scenes. We really had to wrap our heads around how this production was going to be managed.”

Marge Dean, head of the studio at Skybound Animation, said the series completely phased out CG animation from the show for Season 2, which exacerbated the logistical issues the show faced during the height of the pandemic, in a panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 144-issue comic book series. However, Kirkman told Comic-Con attendees that the work the production crew put into crafting Seasons 2 and 3 has established a production pipeline that will prevent future episodes from being too far apart from one another.

He jokingly said, “I can’t wait until people are like, ‘When is Season 3?”

Season 1 of ‘Invincible’ debuted in March 2021. The show was well-received upon its debut, with Amazon renewing it for both Seasons 2 and 3 in the day of the Season 1 finale in April.

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

