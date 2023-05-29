IPL 2023 Final: Rapper King gives a power-packed performance at closing ceremony

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29 : What a musical start to a special occasion. Rapper King's energetic and electrifying performance embarked on the beginning of the IPL 2023 closing ceremony in Ahmedabad.

He kick-started his energetic performance with his hit number 'Tu Aake Dekhle', 'Maan Meri Jaan' and others.

If you missed him on screen, then look at the video below:

A special start to a special occasion An electrifying performance by KING gets Ahmedabad going #TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/6FeRRLO4qw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

On Sunday, DJ Nucleya entertained the audience with his music. And just look at the faces of crowd, who are not only smiling but grooving on the beats.

An entertaining performance to kick off the #TATAIPL 2023 Final Nucleya makes Ahmedabad groove to his tunes #TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/RWTcbMzH06 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Earlier, due to persistent rain in Ahmedabad, the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) which was scheduled to be played on Sunday, shifted to the reserved day on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Chennai will be looking to clinch a 5th IPL title while defending champion Gujarat Titans will look to become the second team to win back-to-back IPL titles.

"We'll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer, you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully, we can entertain them. The pitch has been undercover for a long time, but throughout the tournament, the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we'll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team," CSK captain MS Dhoni said at the time of the toss.

"Would've bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don't mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy. I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It's a flat track (what he makes of the pitch?). Same team," Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said.

