IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Recreate the Viral First Shot of Ram Charan-Starrer Peddi; Actor Extends Heartfelt Gratitude and Wishes Luck! (Watch Video)

The hype around Ram Charan’s Peddi is real! As the IPL season heats up, Delhi Capitals embraced the massy aura of Peddi and recreated the recently released first-shot glimpse. The video features star players from the team including KL Rahul, T. Natarajan, Faf du Plessis, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel, and others showcasing their batting and bowling skills in the stadium, synced perfectly with the film’s power-packed visuals. The recreation even includes Ram Charan’s iconic dialogues and his signature energy. The global star took to his social media handle to share his excitement for today’s clash between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. He wrote, “Thank you ❤️ @DelhiCapitals for the Massive Recreation of #PeddiFirstShot ❤️‍🔥🏏 Wishing you all the best for today’s match 🤝 Just be prepared, @SunRisers might come back stronger. 😃💪🏼”

The Peddi first-shot glimpse has received an overwhelming response from audiences not just for its gritty rural narrative, but also for Ram Charan’s raw and rustic transformation. Shedding his superstar charm, the actor embraces a grounded new avatar with a scarred face, disheveled hair, untamed beard, a slightly bulked-up physique, and a striking nosepiece. But it doesn’t stop there for the first time, Ram Charan will be seen delivering dialogues in the Vizianagaram slang of Uttarandhra, a linguistic shift that has only added to the growing excitement! Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, and is slated for release on March 27, 2026.