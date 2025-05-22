IPL 2025: Veer Pahariya Celebrates the Win of Mumbai Indians With a Twist of Sky Force, Surya Kumar Yadav Calls him the 'OG'

IPL lovers are brimming with joy upon the recent win of Mumbai Indians. Upon its win, the official page of Mumbai Indians celebrated the die-hard contribution of Surya Kumar Yadav aka SKY, and shared an edited image of him against the poster of Sky Force, captioning it with "SKY IN FULL FORCE". Celebrating the same, Veer Pahariya took to his socials to share the same, and he received an instant reaction from the man of the match, Surya Kumar Yadav himself!

SKY reshared Veer's mention on his Instagram story, and wrote "From the OG." This resemblance to Sky Force stands special to Veer Pahariya as it marked his big Bollywood debut. The actor made a roaring venture into films and won hearts by pulling off a complex role within his first release. His performance not only received rave reviews from the audience, but it also made the critics notice his believable acting range as a debutant.