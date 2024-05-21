IPL: After casting vote, Shah Rukh heads to Ahmedabad to attend KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 21 : It's an important day for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to secure a place in the IPL 2024 final. And to boost the morale of the team in Qualifier 1, their co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be present in the stands and sing "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo" the loudest.

On Monday, hours after casting his vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai, the 'Jawan' star headed to Ahmedabad with his son AbRam to attend KKR's crucial match.

Several images have surfaced on SRK's fan pages in which SRK and AbRam can be seen exiting the Ahmedabad airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

Today's IPL clash between KKR and SRH at Narendra Modi Stadium here promises to be a run-fest, with the match taking place between two trailblazers of the season, who made a habit of hitting fours and sixes, putting up huge totals for fun.

KKR ended the season at the top with nine wins, three losses and two no results, with a total of 20 points. In their last game, they beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs on May 11.

Their final two league stage games against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were abandoned due to rain.

SRH is at the second spot, with eight wins, five losses and one no result, giving them 16 points. In their last league stage game on Sunday, they beat Punjab Kings by four wickets.

The winner of the clash gets a direct entry into the final while the losing team gets a second shot to enter the final by playing Qualifier 2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor