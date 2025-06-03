IPL FINAL: Anushka Sharma in stands to cheer for Virat Kohli's team RCB

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 : It's a special night for RCB fans as Virat Kohli's team is playing the IPL finals after nine years. On the field, all eyes are on Kohli as he gears up to take on the Punjab Kings to win his maiden IPL cup.

Kohli's fans have turned up in huge numbers at the Narendra Modi Stadium, donning the RCB jersey. His "lady luck" and actress Anushka Sharma is also in the stands to cheer for RCB.

Several visuals from the stadium in which we can see Anushka rooting for the players of RCB.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After winning the toss, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said, "We're going to bowl. Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. The crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset. All we spoke about in the team meeting is the more calm you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it's just like another game. It's the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy. Same team."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar said during the time of the toss, "We were also going to bowl. Pitch looks hard, will try to put a good score and put them under pressure. Till now we've played good cricket. It's just another game for us. It's a big stage, but as I said it's just another away game for us. Same team. Pitch is looking good. I think it's a flat track, a mix of red and black soil."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma.

