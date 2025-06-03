IPL FINAL: Shankar Mahadevan honours Indian armed forces, adds patriotic touch to closing ceremony

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 : Musician Shankar Mahadevan and his sons Shivam and Siddharth's musical performance at the IPL 2025 closing ceremony was a goosebump-inducing moment, evoking a spirit of patriotism among spectators as the trio honoured the Indian armed forces with their songs.

Ahead of the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's final, the jam-packed Narendra Modi stadium on Tuesday evening reverberated with the electrifying vocals of Shankar, Shivam and Siddharth.

Several visuals from the ceremony have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Lighting up the #Final with an enthusiastic Tribute Ceremony 🇮🇳#TATAIPL | #RCBvPBKS | #Final | #TheLastMile pic.twitter.com/b0WptvNnIO— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 3, 2025

From 'Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo' to 'Vande Mataram' and 'Aye Watan', the trio paid a beautiful and musical tribute to the Indian armed forces.

Speaking of the final match, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After winning the toss, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said, "We're going to bowl. Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. The crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset. All we spoke about in the team meeting is the more calm you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it's just like another game. It's the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy. Same team."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar said during the time of the toss, "We were also going to bowl. Pitch looks hard, will try to put a good score and put them under pressure. Till now we've played good cricket. It's just another game for us. It's a big stage, but as I sai,d it's just another away game for us. Same team. Pitch is looking good. I think it's a flat track, a mix of red and black soil."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor