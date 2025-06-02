IPL Final: Shankar Mahadevan to pay tribute to Indian armed forces with sons at closing ceremony

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 2 : Ace musician Shankar Mahadevan is all set to give a musical tribute to the Indian armed forces at the closing ceremony of IPL 2025.

On Tuesday, Shankar will be joined by his sons Siddharth and Shivam for the special performance, which is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before the start of RCB vs PBKS match.

Expressing happiness on receiving this chance, Shivam on Instagram wrote, "See you at the FINAL tomorrow (red heart emoji)

What an honour this is !!!! #IPLFINAL #TRIBUTE #SSSLIVE #IPL."

Notably, Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

The IPL 2025 was suspended for one week due to the tensions between India and Pakistan. The matches resumed from 17 May across six venues, and the final was rescheduled from 25 May to 3 June.

