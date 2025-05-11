Ira Dubey marks Mother's Day with meaningful gesture for her mom, and for Mother Nature

Mumbai, May 11 Ira Dubey celebrated Mother’s Day with a touching and eco-conscious gesture, honoring not only her mother, veteran actress Lillete Dubey, but also Mother Nature.

The actress teamed up with Grow-Trees.com to plant 100 trees in her mother's name as part of the Trees for Farmers initiative in Rajasthan—an act she described as a tribute to the quiet, nurturing strength mothers embody.

Ira dedicated 100 trees to her mother. These trees will be planted in Baran, Rajasthan, contributing to the Trees for Farmers initiative aimed at enhancing the region's biodiversity. As part of its 2025–26 goals, Grow-Trees.com aims to plant more than 20,000 trees across farmland in the area, supporting groundwater recharge, reducing soil erosion, supplying fodder, and boosting employment opportunities in rural communities.

Expressing her appreciation for the project, Ira stated, “This Mother's Day, what can be better than nourishing the earth that sustains us with such generosity? I am glad that the trees I am dedicating will replenish the ecology and also supplement the incomes of the locals. These 100 trees are also a perfect gift for my mother who has spent a lifetime nurturing talent in the theatrical arena and has planted countless seeds of hope, creativity and joy through her work. I hope more people join me in dedicating trees and making a contribution towards creating a healthier planet.”

The project includes planting native and climate-resilient species such as Amla, Teak, Guava, and Ber—trees well-suited to the region’s environmental conditions and beneficial for long-term ecological balance.

The ‘Dear Zindagi’ actress also took to Instagram to share a series of photos featuring her mother and captioned it, “This Mother’s Day, I wanted to do something meaningful for my mom, @lilletedubeyofficial and for Mother Nature too. So, with @growtrees_global, we’ve planted 100 trees in her name through their Trees for Farmers®️ project in Rajasthan. These trees will grow, give shade, and support farmers, just like moms do in their own quiet, powerful way. Here’s to the women who make us who we are, and to the planet that makes life possible. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, and to Mother Nature too.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor