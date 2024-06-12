Ira Khan complains about husband Nupur 'stealing' her comfy clothes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a series of unseen goofy pictures with her husband Nupur Shikhare, taken before their reception ceremony.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ira posted pictures featuring her husband Nupur, and mother Reena Dutta. The pictures, taken just before the reception, capture their preparations for the event.

In the first image, Ira and Nupur are seen striking a funny pose for the camera.

The next picture shows Nupur sipping juice while posing with his mother-in-law, Reena.

In the last picture, Ira can be seen taking adorable mirror selfies.

She captioned the post, "Before it began! I was so fascinated by how odd I looked with full hair and make-up and sweatpants. It was too amusing. I loved it. Please notice how he's always stealing my comfy clothes!! But then I get to cuddle him while he's in them so win-win."

Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3.

Several B-town celebs, including legendary actor Dharmendra, superstars Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, marked their starry presence at the wedding reception.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown. The duo had engaged in November last year.

