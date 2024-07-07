Ira Khan gives a glimpse into Aamir Khan's mom's 90th birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan dropped a series of pictures from a lavish party, which was hosted by her father on the occasion of his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday last month.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Ira shared some inside pictures from the intimate ceremony.

Along with the pictures, Ira added a caption that read, "I know there are lots of things and people in these photos. And I wanted you to focus on Dadi's face. Just her. The cake cutting took a good 15 minutes. Standing can get tiring for her, there's a fear, weakness... as there is when people get older and their bodies change again. I wonder from time to time what it is like to age. Not your-hair-turning-white kind of aging. The your-body-is-starting-to-deteriorated kind of aging. Where you start to lose capability in all your faculties. I've always wondered if I'd still be able to enjoy life or if by then I'd just be going through the motions. But look at her smile! She was beaming through it all! A genuine beaming. It made me smile :) P.S. I was not allowed to check if the tea pot or cup were cake."

The lavish celebration that took place last month on June 13 at Aamir's Mumbai residence saw over 200 family members and friends flown in from various cities for this special day, as per sources.

Meanwhile, on the film front, as a producer, Aamir's next film is 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film. Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day.

Then, in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs 'Ghatak' followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'.

Now, for the first time, the duo has come together and joined hands on a project.

'Lahore, 1947' also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor