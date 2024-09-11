Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare gorge on Ramen in Japan

Mumbai, Sep 11 Bollywood’s ‘perfectionist’ Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, are currently enjoying a picturesque getaway in Japan. On Wednesday, Ira delighted fans by sharing a glimpse of their adventure, including a delicious peek into their Ramen experience.

Ira, who has 648K followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and offered a charming insight into their journey and culinary exploration in the 'Land of the Rising Sun'.

The snap shows Ira wearing a black tee-shirt and a green shirt. On the other hand, Nupur wore a sleeveless blue tee-shirt.

The duo is posing for the lenses with bowls of Ramen kept in front of them.

She captioned it as: "Hokkaido... First meal had to be Ramen".

The couple made their wedding official on January 3, 2024, by signing the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

They had tied the knot in Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

On the personal front, Ira is the daughter of Aamir and Reena Dutta. She has a brother named Junaid. In December 2002, Aamir had officially separated from Reena.

Aamir married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director on the set of 'Lagaan'. They tied the knot on December 28, 2005, and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. In July 2021, the couple announced their separation.

On the work front, Aamir was the producer of recently released comedy drama 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

He next has 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor