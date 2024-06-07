Ira Khan shares heartwarming love note from husband Nupur Shikhare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : In a touching display of affection, Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, shared a glimpse of her husband Nupur Shikhare's heartfelt love letter on social media.

Ira, on Thursday took to her her Instagram Story to post an adorable picture of herself with Nupur, accompanied by a sweet note from her beloved.

The note, which quickly won the hearts of fans, read: "To my prettiest wife, have a lovely day sexy! Muah! I love you." Alongside the note was a selfie of the couple, beaming with happiness.

Just a couple of days back, Nupur shared a photo from their lively pyjama party, which took place before their wedding in Udaipur.Nupur on Monday, posted a series of pictures from the pyjama party on his Instagram.

In the pictures, Ira was seen in cosy pyjamas with her hair styled in two cute buns, while Nupur is dressed stylishly in a lungi.

Another picture showed Ira resting her chin on Nupur's hand as he displays his characteristic style. In the background, a "pyjama party" banner is prominently visible.

Alongside the photos, Nupur captioned the post, "Gavthi babu aur Gori mem. P.S. doubt the apt song." Fans quickly flooded the comment section with heart emoticons as soon as he shared the pictures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7v_KX3PKVb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3.

Several B-town celebs, including legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan marked their starry presence at the wedding reception.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown. Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had engaged in November last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor