Ira Khan shares pictures from her wedding festivities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to be a bride soon. She shared pictures and videos featuring her fiance Nupur Shikhare from the wedding festivities.

Taking to Instagram, Ira treated fans with a new glimpse of her wedding festivities.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Kelvan 2! Ukhana 2! I love him so so much."

Ira is seen dressed in a red saree and she accentuated her look with floral jewelry, while her beau Nupur Shikhare wore a yellow kurta-payjama set.

Her mom Rina Dutta is also seen in the pictures.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, Ira's friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Sanya Malhotra dropped heart emojis.

Mithila Palkar wrote, "Cutus."

Ira's cousin Zayn Marie wrote, "Omggg soooo cute you guyysss."

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18 last year, in the presence of close friends and family members.

The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming joyfully from Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011.

Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.

