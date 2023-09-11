Irish band Westlife to perform in India, deets inside

New Delhi [India], September 11 : November will be special for music lovers in India as Irish band Westlife is all set to perform in the country.

Band members Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily will perform in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru as part of their "The Wild Dreams Tour".

The tour will kick-off at the Members Enclosure, RWITC, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai on November 24, followed by Embassy International Riding School Ground, Bengaluru on November 25 and culminate at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on November 26, 2023.

Excited about the Indian gig, Westlife said, "India has always held a special place in our hearts. We are so excited to share The Wild Dreams tour with all of our fans in India. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and memories with us!"

Tickets for Westlife’s The Wild Dreams India Tour will be available starting from 4 pm IST on September 17 on BookMyShow.

