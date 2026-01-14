Is a second season of 'Adolescence' on the cards? Stephen Graham hints at a return

Washington DC [US], January 14 : The story of 'Adolescence' may not be over yet, as the popular Netflix series, which was originally created as a limited show, could return with a second season.

This hint came from actor and co-creator Stephen Graham after his win at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

Stephen Graham, who plays the role of father Eddie Miller in the series, won the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie. After his win, he was asked backstage about the show's future and whether a second season could happen.

According to Deadline, Graham said the idea was still resting in his and co-creator Jack Thorne's minds. Referring to the thought being kept in the "deep recesses" of their minds, he said, "I cannot answer that question because it's somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack's mind, and we'll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned."

Earlier in April last year, talks about a possible new version of the show had already begun. Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner told Deadline they were speaking with director Philip Barantini about what could come next. While explaining their approach, Gardner said they were keeping the show's "DNA" intact and were considering how to move forward without repeating the same story.

'Adolescence' follows the story of Eddie Miller, a father whose life turns upside down after his 13-year-old son Jamie commits a serious crime. Jamie is played by Owen Cooper, who won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. Erin Doherty also won in the supporting actress category for her role as therapist Briony Ariston.

The show earned a total of five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Limited Series.

The series has also done very well during awards season. Since its debut before the 2025 Emmy Awards, Adolescence received 13 Emmy nominations and won eight awards. It also became Netflix's second most-watched English-language series of all time, with more than 146 million views in its first 91 days.

