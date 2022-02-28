Is Amitabh Bachchan unwell? actor's latest tweet leaves sparks health rumours

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan left fans confused with his cryptic tweet which has sparked rumours about his health. Taking to the microblogging website on Sunday, the 'Don' star wrote, "T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope .." As soon as he shared the tweet, a number of followers started re-tweeting ad commenting on the same and asked Big B whether he was doing fine or not. A person wrote, "Prayers for the Speedy recovery," while another one commented, "All is well. Nothing to worry. Rest well. N sleep well. It’s gd night time."

T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2022

He even shared a picture of himself on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, the 'Sholay' actor shared a picture of him in which he sported a maroon shirt with black trousers. He completed his look with a grey muffler. He quoted his upcoming movie 'Uunchai' in his caption. His caption read, "Samay ke Pahiye ko ulta chalane ki koshish mat kro...tum bhagwan nahin ho ki nature ke saath lad sko!--UUNCHAI." His granddaughter Navya Nanda reacted with a red heart emoticon on the post.Speaking about Uunchai, movie also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The shooting is currently underway. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is all set for his upcoming film Jhund in which he will be seen playing the role of a football coach.