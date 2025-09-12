Is Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s Aabeer Gulaal Finally Set for Release in India on September 26? Here’s What We Know

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s much-anticipated romantic comedy Aabeer Gulaal has finally arrived in cinemas worldwide today, September 12, 2025. However, Indian audiences will need to wait a little longer, as the film is now set to release across India on September 26, 2025, reported Bollywood Hungama. The delay was linked to political tensions and protests that erupted earlier this year. The project is especially significant as it marks Fawad Khan’s official return to Bollywood after several years. While the movie was screened internationally on time, its Indian release faced multiple roadblocks, preventing fans from enjoying it alongside global audiences.

The primary reason behind the postponement was the backlash following the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack, which led to India launching Operation Sindoor. Amid this sensitive period, Aabeer Gulaal became the target of boycotts due to Fawad Khan’s Pakistani origin. As a result, its Indian release was stalled despite the film starring Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor in a leading role. The situation drew comparisons to Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3, which premiered overseas but also featured Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Nonetheless, Aabeer Gulaal opened worldwide on September 12, except in India, where fans have been eagerly awaiting an update.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Indian Stories Limited (UK), the team behind the film, has officially confirmed its India release for September 26, 2025. A source close to the production stated, “They are confident of the product and feel that the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract the audience everywhere, including India.” The makers also pointed out that no other major release is scheduled for that date, which would allow Aabeer Gulaal to have a solo run at the box office in Indian theatres, potentially maximizing viewership.

The timing of this announcement appears deliberate, coming just before the high-profile India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 cricket clash on September 14. Industry insiders believe the celebratory mood surrounding this match encouraged the producers to finally set a release date for India. Aabeer Gulaal tells the story of love, second chances, and unexpected connections. According to IMDb, “Two wounded souls, brought together by chance, find solace in each other’s company and gradually develop a profound connection that blossoms into love.” The official confirmation of the India release date from the makers is still awaited, but anticipation continues to grow.