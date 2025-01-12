Is Helen Flanagan returning to ‘Coronation Street’?

Los Angeles, Jan 12 Reality star Helen Flanagan, who is known for portraying Rosie Webster on the television series ‘Coronation Street’ for more than two decades, initially stepped away from the show in 2018 for maternity leave.

However, she has now hinted at her return on the show, report ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Helen originally joined ‘Coronation Street’ in 2000, playing the role for 12 consecutive years before taking a hiatus. She later returned to the cobbles in 2017 for a brief stint.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Helen shared a nostalgic photo on Instagram from her childhood days on ‘Coronation Street’. She captioned the post, "Ah, love this pic I found @coronationstreet with the iconic Barbara Knox. I was Matilda's age”.

Fans and friends quickly filled the comment section, reminiscing about Helen's time on the cobbles. One user commented, "Love this, Helen. I remember you at that age”, while another speculated whether the post hinted at her return to the show, writing, "A hint, perhaps?" A third added, "we NEED Rosie & Sophie back especially with Kevin’s upcoming storyline, you girls are such a delight to watch”.

And a fourth wrote, "Awww. Love this picture. I miss you in Coronation Street. I am currently watching the Classic Episodes on ITV 3. Today, it was the one where Sally makes Rosie take the morning after pill, after she gets caught seeing Craig. Your acting was amazing. You are such a huge talent. You and Brooke Vincent were both fabulous. Sending lots of love”.

The former ‘Coronation Street’ actress had been in a relationship with footballer Scott for over a decade and they welcomed three children together. Following their split, Helen spiraled into a “very scary” psychotic episode while on her dream New Year’s break in Bali with their children Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie.

