Is Ileana D'Cruz dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian?

Actress Ileana D'Cruz has reportedly found love again. According to a report in ETimes, Ileana and Sebastian are said to be in a relationship for close to six months now. The report further added that the two spend time together at Katrina’s old residence in Bandra, and also at Ileana's pad at Bandra, and in London too.

Moreover, the two also follow each other on social media. However, there is no offical confirmation on the same.The rumours surfaced on the internet after Ileana posted a picture on Instagram where she can be seen among the group, ringing in Katrina Kaif's birthday at the Maldives. Also spotted in the frame were Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sebastian, and birthday girl Katrina Kaf. On the work front, Ileana was last seen in Kookie Gulati's financial thriller 'The Big Bull'. She has 'Unfair and Lovely' and an untitled Shirsha Guha film under her belt.