Is Justin Bieber facing financial troubles?

Mumbai, Nov 29 Pop sensation Justin Bieber is set to go on tour again, despite his poor health. The reason behind this decision is that his expenses have reportably surpassed his income, and he's now struggling to pay his bills.

Reports suggest that Justin is facing financial difficulties. The singer is said to be grappling with financial troubles while battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The alignment caused half of his face to become paralyzed. He was unable to blink his eye on one side, and the condition also led to hearing difficulties and dizziness. After being diagnosed with the disease, Justin cancelled several music tours in 2023 because he couldn't focus. He has been undergoing treatment for some time.

Amid emotional turmoil caused by his former mentor Diddy’s scandal, the pop star may be forced to go on tour to support his extravagant lifestyle. With $300 million (approximately ₹25.35 billion) allegedly mismanaged by his former team, Bieber hasn’t profited from touring since 2023 and hasn’t released a new album since 2021.

It is being reported that the Canadian singer’s expenses have exceeded his income, and due to this, he is being forced to go on a musical tour despite his poor health.

A source revealed, “Justin may need to tour to generate income. He hasn't released any new music since 2021. He lives a lavish lifestyle, and due to his spending habits, he is on the brink of financial problems.” The insider added, “Justin has always been irresponsible with money and spends freely without looking at prices or his bank balance. No wonder the money is dwindling.”

Throughout all of this, Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have been supporting each other. The couple recently celebrated their anniversary and welcomed their son, Jack, in August.

Bieber’s music career hit a pause after the release of his 2021 album "Justice." Things took a difficult turn in early 2023 when he had to cancel his highly anticipated "Justice World Tour" after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

