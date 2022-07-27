Is Katrina Kaif upset with husband Vicky Kaushal due to ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor?

Katrina Kaif is allegedly upset that her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor will be making a cameo in her husband Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Govinda Mera Naam. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Vicky plays the titular role. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

According to a report in MiD - Day, Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Govinda Mera Naam. Ranbir would be sharing the screen with Vicky for the second time since their hit 2018 film Sanju.The report further claims that the cameo has not gone down well with Katrina. “It is now learnt that Katrina Kaif is not too pleased with Ranbir Kapoor making a cameo in actor-husband Vicky Kaushal’s next, Govinda Naam Mera…" the report mentioned. Noting that Ranbir and Katrina broke up on a sour note, the report added, “While Kat is upset, doting hubby Vicky has taken the onus to calm down his wife and assure her that he will leave nothing to chance to ensure a perfect present and future." Katrina and Vicky were in the news earlier this week after they received a death threat online. A complaint was filed at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station and the stalker was arrested on Monday afternoon. It was reported that the accused is a struggling actor who is a big fan of Katrina Kaif and wanted to marry her.

