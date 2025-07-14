Is Kim Soo Hyun Hospitalised? Fan Page Clarifies Viral Hospital Post Amid Dating Scandal

Kim soo Hyun was surrounded with dating controversy earlier this year, when he was at his peak. Soo Hyun was in relationship late actress Kim Sae-ron Since then, he has disappeared from the entertainment sphere. After this controversy their are reports that the actor was struggling mentally, professionally and financially, a post went viral claiming that Soo Hyun was hospitalised due to a serious leg injury.

The news spread after X handle by the name of Kim Soo Hyun shared photos of the actor lying on the hospital bed with a plastered leg. With the post their was small note which, "To my Dearest Fans I wanted to share something personal with you all. I recently had a fall down some stairs and injured my leg. Thankfully, it’s not too serious and I am receiving good care at the hospital. Leave me a message. I’d love to feel your energy and hear your words while I heal (sic)."

Soo Hyun fans soon recognised that the account was fake and that was someone else was impersonating the actor. The post got severe backlash. A fan page of Soo Hyun, named London For Kim Soo Hyun, clarified that the Queen of Tears star was hail and hearty and that his name was maliciously used for clout. "Start respecting the man behind the fame," they wrote.