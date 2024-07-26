Is Nia Sharma in love? Her facial expression says it all

Mumbai, July 26 Actress Nia Sharma, who is currently portraying the role of Nishigandha in the fantasy-thriller-romance 'Suhagan Chudail', shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse from the set on Friday.

Her facial expressions left fans excited, hinting at her being in love.

Nia took to Instagram and shared the BTS video from the 'Suhagan Chudail' set.

In the clip, the actress is seen wearing a black outfit and sitting on a 'charpoy', with several bangles in front of her.

The video shows her smiling and blushing while candidly looking away from the camera.

Nia added the track 'Zaroor x Ishq Di Baajiyaan' as background music to her post.

The snippet is captioned: "Girls when they're in love #bts #suhaganchudail."

Fans were quick to comment, with one saying, "Simply beautiful," and another writing, "Always pyaari."

Other comments included "so adorable" and "Ye chudail bhi kitni khubsurat hai."

The show also stars Debchandrima Singha Roy and Zayn Ibad Khan. 'Suhagan Chudail' airs on Colors.

On the work front, Nia is also currently featured in the celebrity cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', alongside Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Nia is also known for her roles in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Behenein’, ‘Meri Durga', and ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

The actress has also appeared in web series like ‘Twisted’ and ‘Jamai 2.0'.

