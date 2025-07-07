Is Ranbir Kapoor the Highest Paid Actor in Ramayana? Here’s How Much Sai Pallavi Is Charging

First look of Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana is out and audience is excited to see Ranbir Kapoor as lord Rama, Yash as Ravan and Sai Pallvi as Sita. The release of teaser has created buzz among the social media and movie lovers wanted to have a single update over Ramayana. It is said that Ramayana is India's most expensive film ever. Initial reports suggested a budget of around Rs 800 crore, but a recent report indicates an unprecedented budget of Rs 1600 crore. Talking about the individual salary it is said that Ranbir Kapoor is one of the higest paid actor among the cast.

As per the Filmfare report, Ranbir will be earning a Rs 75 crore for each part of Ramayana Parts 1 and 2, bringing his total remuneration to Rs 150 crore. Sai Pallavi who will be playing the role of Sita has reportedly increased her fee for the film and will be earning Rs 6 crore per part, making it Rs 12 crore in total. However, these are just reports and have not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile Along with Ranbir Kapoor Ravi Dubey will be playing the role of Lord Rama's brother Lashman. While Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil are also a part of the film's cast.

Ramayana will be released in two parts one in Diwali 2026 and other part 2 in Diwali 2027. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to producer Namit Malhotra revealed that Ramayana Part 1 is being made on a budget of Rs 900 crore, while Part 2 is estimated at Rs 700 crore. Ramayana Part 1 is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.